League MX. What clubs in the Ascent MX could climb to the First Division?

Beaten by a lack of resources and disappointed from months ago by the project to eliminate the possibility of climbing to the First Division, the Ascent MX already canceled the Closing 2020 live hours critical into the future, with teams already planning to pay to get to the Maximum Circuit and others outraged by the lack of certainty.

Since before the inactivity pandemic Covid-19 mermara even more finance in the Ascent MXin the Liga MX they had already sketched out a plan to eliminate the ascent and descent for 5 or 6 years, while allowing the promotion of two clubs in the circuit, less to go up to First, which would have 20 teams without the risk of losing investments to secure the category.

Last Tuesday, the directors voted to cancel the current tournament, and from this arises the possibility that the time is used to carry out the above-mentioned plan and convert the Ascent MX in d-Leaguewith only a couple of computers would be as “redeemable”.

THAT WOULD PAY FOR A PLACE IN THE FIRST

Lions Black already expressed intentions of paying for their place in First, like Deer Merida, the latter with private investment and government, although the latter is not well seen in the Liga MX.

“I hope that I have the opportunity, we trust and believe that this team deserves to be in the First Division, we’ll have to see how we convince the decision makers in football, that will let us participate”, explained the president of Lions, Alberto Castellanosto Mediotiempo.

“For that we would have, if we do not have the via sports, find an alternative through some business partners that would like to invest in Lions Blackin conjunction with the University to lead this team to the First Division”, he added.

However, sources close to the Liga MX ensure that those who were most close to be able to upload were Atlantean, Celaya, Alebrijes and Zacatepec.

“Where sack that lottery ticket? Tell me where I can buy it“stated to Mediotiempo, the president of the Celaya, Alan Achar.

THE PANORAMA OF THE REST

Not all teams have the resources to find pay for your place in First Division, while others are not seen as viable because they are part of consortia with clubs in Liga MX. Such is the case of Miners (of Grupo Pachuca, which also owns the Lion), Tampico Madero (Group Orlegi, owner of Santos and Atlas), and Golden (Hot Group, owner of Xolos and Roosters).

The club Celaya it is the property of Mauricio Achar, which at one time sought to be a partner of Chivas, and is well seen in the Mexican Soccer federationwhile Atlantean has shown a greater financial support in the last tournaments, as Alebrijes, champion of the Opening 2019, while to ascend you should verify that you do not have the resources of state governments. In addition is Zacatepecof Victor Arana, exsocio of Jose Luis Higuera and who also has a good history in mexican soccer.

For its part, Roadrunner, Coffee growers of Chiapas, Zacatepec and Cimarrones de Sonora they would not have the capital to pay for an upgrade and would be condemned to participate in the League of Development.