League of Ascent does not go away but will change its name and teams may not move up a division

Liga MX announced that the League of Ascent will not disappear but will be suspended the promotion and relegation of teams for 5 seasons to save and consolidate the project.

During this time, the League of Ascent will be called the New Division and will be aiming to be a hotbed of players for the Liga MX.

The president of the League MX, Enrique Bonilla, argued that the decision was taken because of the League of Ascent goes through a crisis unsustainable.

According to Bonilla for several seasons, that division has lost money both at the box office as for the television rights.

This situation, along with the crisis facing the country, has caused several of the teams are very close to bankruptcy or in danger of disappearing, every time that, on average, each club must cover a financial deficit annual of over 25 million pesos.

The project of salvation

The rescue of the League of Ascent will be possible thanks to the Stabilization Project, which is based on the funding of a Contingency Fund, and the support of the teams in the League MX.

This is a project that will give certainty to the investors of the two divisions and will form the basis of the New Division of the sports theme, administrative, and financial infrastructure.

The Stabilization Project set:

– Eliminate the descent and ascent of the Club for five seasons, with the aim of strengthening the project.

– The Season of the League of Ascent 2019-2020 will end without a Champion of the Division.

– In his place is created the New Division, which will have as one of its objectives, to be a hotbed of players, so that eliminates the Rule of Minors in the Liga MX starting the Season 2020-2021.

– The fundamental premise in the New Division will also maintain and increase the sources of work

While to cope with the crisis through the computers of Ascent MX was agreed to:

– To allocate 60 million pesos distributed in equal parts to the 12 clubs that still exist.

– Deliver the Contingency Fund Neteado (minus debits on current account, transfers of players and debts in Dispute).

– In order to support the growth of the 12 teams and ensure their participation in the New Division will be another 240 million pesos per year for each of the five seasons. That is to say, 20 million pesos per year, per club.

According to the Liga MX, the structure and economic delivery will be controlled under the premise that the expenses should not be greater than the income, in addition to the resources will be audited through a control mechanism systematized.

We will also work on marketing and communication through sponsorships and broadcast rights.

