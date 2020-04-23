League Soccer Mexican: Cove FC announces the arrival of Ramón Ramírez

The League Soccer Mexican it is gradually becoming a reality, where at the moment 16 teams have been registered to participate in their first tournament and waiting for the other four that is still under analysis.

One of the institutions involved in this new league in the mexican soccer set is the set of Cove FC; that slowly begins to build its roster of players and managers who will be at the front of the computer.

After giving a hint of your future member of the board, the squad of Baja California has revealed its new sports director of the club and announced to all his fans through the social networks.

In the official account of the club in Twittershared the news of the arrival of the former player of Chivas Scored from Guadalajara and the Mexican Ramon Ramirezthat will be in charge of taking the decisions in sports.

“Get a hobby! This day we want to present a new member of the family @Ensenada_FC With extensive experience as a player, selected national and legend of the mexican soccer Welcome @ramon7ramirez!, Sports Director don RAMÓN IS ALREADY ENSENADENSE!”, wrote next to a video.