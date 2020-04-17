League Soccer Mexican opens doors to players of Ascent you lose your job

In the midst of the uncertainty that lives more than one of the players of the Ascent MX with the imminent demise of the competition, the nascent League Soccer Mexican opens the doors to players who were to lose their job to continue their career in the best way.

According to information from our partner David Medranothe fledgling league would provide the players who do not find accommodation in the League of Development, you may try your luck in the LBM with wages that could be likened to those of the Ascent MX with a cap of 150 thousand pesos a month.

The Mexican League of Football opens its doors to the players that do not find place in the d-League and says that the salary can be up to 150 thousand pesos a month. — david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) April 16, 2020

The League Soccer Mexican emerged as an alternative to the Liga MX and announced to teams as Athletic Ensenada, Acapulco FC, Atletico Veracruz or Neza FC a few months ago for the competition which would start in August.

Now, it is an opportunity for the teams of the Ascent MX no chance to climb the Liga MX to do not disappear and remain in competition, but would have to conform to the norms of age limit as well as of foreigners allowed.

