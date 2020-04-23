League Soccer, Mexican will seek endorsement of the FMF and already negotiates with tv stations

The plan of the League Soccer Mexican it is to seek recognition and endorsement of the Mexican Soccer federation (FMF), a process that is performed when the new league is underway.

“Yes, we are interested to be recognized. We want to continue with this platform First Division, Second and Third; our main objective was to first be independent and then have three divisions; but we do want recognition, endorsements, and we’re going to look for them, because they start our league; without starting we don’t have anything and we could give that recognition. Have to evaluate how to is the league, how are the teams, how they are driving and more details,” he said Victor Manuel Montiel Comparing, president of the League Soccer Mexican.

Victor Manuel Montiel Comparing confirmed that the tentative date of start of the first tournament is still the 18th of September and is said sure that the FMF don’t cut off your freedom of development, in a given time.

In an interview with ESPN, Victor Manuel Montiel Comparing pointed out that so far the agency which he represents has not had any kind of rapprochement with the FMF or vice versa and ruled that they received a call of respect for their affiliates, such as equipment of the League of Ascenso MX.

He commented that the publication in the media of some computers that are not in the list of the League Soccer Mexican has created confusion in the people “and the same fans have criticized those details”.

“We climbed a statement on social networks so that it is clear that we do not seek to the clubs of the FMF, and also as a backup for us. We had respect and this kind of things (publications and false) are delicate. We work with the part of ethics not to engage in that plan, but we remain open to receive teams of the League of Ascent that so wish”.

Montiel clarified that the claim of the League Soccer Mexican “is to capture entities that could stay are football players or out of work and said platform to provide an alternative”.

He added that somehow the league wants to bring players “because the league is going to have almost 80 percent of mexicans, because there will be only three foreigners on the court.

“We are going to give more strength to the mexican player. It’s going to be a door for the player, for other things that require the Selection of Mexican, either for our league or of the same selection as such, or for the player to leap to the Liga MX”.

For Montiel Comparing, the player must have a growth.

“If it is with nocotros or if another league wants to cedérselos without any problem, because it would be for the benefit of mexican soccer”.

– Do you think the FMF should see with good eyes the League Soccer Mexican and want to be recognized?

“I don’t know, it would be to speculate. What I can say is that making the process (of recognition) with the federation will be because we will have it all very formalized, all very well done. For us it’s not going to stay that approach. Finally, we are seeing for the future of mexican soccer.

In regards to a possible heats of the FMF or think that it is the owner of the control of the national soccer and does not accept that the League Soccer Mexican to be handled individually, said:

“We’re doing all of our registrations with the government and the Treasury, precisely so that we fail, nothing in the procedure and who are the authorities that you can close a business deal or a project, and not that it is a neighbor across the street or a company equis that is by putting a finger on a situation and that is what we are against.”

About to close with a television

Emphasized Montiel Comparing that “we are in a free country in which everyone is free to put a company as such.

“We have managed now the situation is that if you put a store on the corner and put it in front of a store, these fast they are at the national level, at the end the two have the same right and both sold and are free. It can’t be denied to someone to put another store,” he compared.

“Nor are we a competition with the Liga MX because we do not seek or their teams or their players as such,” and noted that it should not be any problem if, come the case, a club of the League MX put on sale a player and can buy the League Soccer Mexicanor.

On the other hand, the entity negotiates with tv stations for possible broadcast rights of its matches.

“We are taking an approach already very interesting with people. We are still in the part of confidentiality, but we are already very close to having a close with a tv station. There are three tv stations interested, more a digital. There are many possibilities that each party be transmitted by television,” he concluded.