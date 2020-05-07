Leak of new images from Superman: the man of tomorrow

A few days ago, we finally had a first look at Clark Kent in the new movie of DC Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and although it is only a single illustration, we stuck it for granted with the quality of the drawing, as is usual with adaptations animated. Warner Bros. New images have now been released, allowing us to see other beloved characters.

The new images of Superman: Man of Tomorrow allow us to see almost all the characters in the film, as well as the wicked Lobo and Parasite:

Superman: Man of Tomorrow retell the beginnings of Clark Kent as the Man of Steel and his early relationship with Lex Luthor. The film will be the voice of Darren Criss as Clark Kent / Superman, Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, while Lobo will be played by Ryan Hurst and Parasite by actor Rudy Jiones.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be presented on October 4, 2020.

