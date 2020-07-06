Learn all about the haute Couture show of Dior’s autumn-winter 2020

This Monday, July 6, will open the first Week of the Seam virtual. Organized by the Federation of Haute Couture and fashion, the event left on for 3 days “carte blanche” to Designers around the world.

The house of Dior, has presented today a collection inspired by women surrealists, such as Lee Miller, or Dora Maar, continuing to highlight women artists and to radiate in the international power of the feminine.

A celebration of the magic of the savoir-faire of Dior

This is the Italian director Matteo Garroneknown to have twice received the Grand Prize at the Cannes film Festival for Gomorrah and The realitythe artistic director of the maison Dior has enlisted to perform an exclusive film from their haute Couture collection for the autumn-winter of 2020-2021.

“Matteo is a director of art cinema, its language is Couture,” said Maria Grazia Chiuri in a digital interchange with the press. She added : “For this collection, I had the inspiration of women artists, surrealists, but this is not the strong that will di Matteo. I asked him to represent me, that for him the dream meant”.

The result ? A video poetic about fifteen minutes, where the nymphs and the whims of other time to comply with the know-how of haute Couture, the parisian house. It took only 3 weeks for the team assembled by Garrone to make this short film has everything a great. This film is a hand of Man and nature. The Seam does not force, but, on the contrary, adorned with what is already present.

A presentation inspired

Maria Grazia Chiuri belongs to this wave of designers that are on the border of the creation and of History. Passionate about the arts and lover of the anecdotes of the fashion, she has decided to through his haute couture collection for the autumn-winter of 2020-2021 pay tribute to a step of the least-known of the history of the fashion industry.

“During the Second world War, in France, was the Theatre of fashion”, we can listen to what they say in the video of the presentation of the parade. “It was a collaboration between artists and fashion Designers. In this difficult time, gathered to create dolls. And have traveled all over the world, in order to show the French savoir-faire in a different way and that the Haute Couture was alive.”

This is the type of trip made by the two carriers of the video signal that move, dolls, outfits fashion, day, night, enhanced by the small hands of the workshop of Dior. It is argued, for example, “Lee”, peplum dress in crepe satin embossed color chalk pleated and twisted in the hand, but also “Louise”, a sublime jacket trompe l’oeil.

Not to forget “Dora” dress peplum but to back wings, pleated, twisted to the hand and effrangée jacquard Lurex, gold and citrine or still “Dorothy”, a wide layer of the corolla with ruffles shantung night pleated and hand frayed. On the side of the colors, one is surprised in front of a red gradient spectacular, or shades of grey or golden-yellow colour, which evoke the bright colors of the paintings of Leonora Carrington and Dorothea Tan.

Once more, the house of Dior, transporting us in an ode to femininity or the modern is fused with the grace of antiques.