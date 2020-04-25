Learn all about the life and career of actress Margot Robbie

Find out in the following everything you need to know about the actress Margot Robbie, his personal life, his films, his awards…

Margot Robbie is a young actress and producer australian talk a lot of it at the moment thanks to her role in Birds of Prey. It is known in its country of origin with a role in the soap opera, and since then, it has not ceased to chain of successes in the world of the cinema. His career deserves much more attention from, that is why we propose to you to discover more in detail, the life and career of this woman.

What you should know about Margot Robbie ?

Margot Robbie is an australian actress born July 2, 1990 in Dalby, Queensland. It is at the age of 15 years she decided to embark on the career of the actress, and already at that age she knew exactly what his life should look like. After you have chained the small jobs baby-sitting and others, it finally launched in the world of cinema at age 17.

The actress then turns in several films and series, and then made it known with his role in the soap opera Neighbours. Thereafter, his career was truly launched, and she was able to combine the roles in several major productions. Today he is a public figure very well known and very popular by the moviegoers. It has, moreover, on his account Instagram more than 18 million subscribers.

For his private life, Margot Robbie gets in a relationship with Tom Ackerley in 2014. They have been friends for several years, before discovering that they were finally made to be together. Two years later they got engaged, and the wedding took place at a ceremony to be very intimate on 19 December 2016.

The films of the actress Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie was able to play until then a number of roles, both in film and on tv. So here are a few of the films of the actress that you can learn about the movies :

2008 : Vigilant’aash Aaron : Cassandra

2013 : It was time (About Time) Richard Curtis : Charlotte

2013 : The Wolf of Wall Street (The Wolf of Wall Street) de Martin Scorsese : Naomi Lapaglia

2015 : The Survivors (Z for Zachariah) by Craig Zobel : Ann Burden

2016 : Tarzan (The Legend of Tarzan David Yates : Jane Porter

2016 : Suicide Squad of David Ayer : Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

2017 : Goodbye Christopher Robin Simon Curtis : Daphne de Sélincourt

2017 : I, Tonya (I, Tonya) of Craig Gillespie : Tonya Harding

2018 : Mary Stuart, Queen of Scotland (Mary Queen of Scots) Josie Rourke : queen Elizabeth I

2019 : Scandal (Bombshell) de Jay Roach : Kayla Pospisil

2019 : Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino : Sharon Tate

2020 : Birds of Prey by Cathy Yan : Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn…

On television, you have certainly seen in the following programs :

2008 : Review with Myles Barlow : Kelly (season 1, episode 1)

2008 : son Altesse Alex (The Elephant Princess ) : Juliet (season 1 – 2 episodes)

2008-2011 : The Neighbors (Neighbours) : Donna Freedman (main role)

2019 : Dollface : Imelda (season 1, episode 8)…

Also, as noted above, with Margot Robbie also has a career as a producer of film. It therefore participated in the production of many successful films such as :

2017 : I, Tonya (I, Tonya) Craig Gillespie

2020 : Birds of Prey by Cathy Yan

Dreamland Miles Joris-Peyrafitte

Barbie of Greta Gerwig…

The distinctions of the actress Margot Robbie

The distinctions of Margot Robbie as an actress are really many. It must be said that since it became known, the young woman has chained the success either at the cinema or on tv. She has received multiple nominations and trophies from 2009 until this year. Here is a brief overview :

In 2009, nominated in the category new talent female the most popular for the Logie Awards

In 2014, the winner of the category best hope female for the Empire Awards

In 2017, the winner of the category actress of action movie favorite for the 43em ceremony of the People’s choice Awards

In 2020, nominated in the category best actress in a supporting role for the Golden Globes…

As you can see, it is a busy career and still very promising. So don’t hesitate to discover the films of the actress in your cinema room to enjoy yourself in its performance.

Source : Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com