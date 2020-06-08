Learn all about the movie “Enola Holmes”

For his next film, Millie Bobby Brown played Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the famous detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

After Stranger Things, the star of the series is preparing a brand new project. Netflix has acquired the rights to Enola Holmes, the new film by Millie Bobby Brown. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Millie Bobby Brown has won the hearts of moviegoers at a young age. Made famous thanks to the series Stranger Things the young woman was chained to now productions.

In 2019, she was moving from the small to the big screen by interpreting Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of Monsters. Since then, the filmmakers seem to pull out the talents of the youth.

As well, Legendary Pictures has appealed to Millie Bobby Brown for his latest project. It is Enola Holmes ! The film is inspired by the novels’ namesake of Nancy Springer.

Millie will be in charge of the main character, who is none other than the younger sister of the legendary Sherlock Holmes. And link with family obligations, the young girl turns out to be a detective very talented.

Millie Bobby Brown becomes Enola Holmes!

For the time being, the launch date exact has not yet been announced. But there are some clues ! First of all, we know that Netflix has already secured the rights to the film.

And yes ! The platform does not have the air of wanting to abandon his favorite actress. The shooting of the film had begun in London in July 2019.

But this is not all. Millie Bobby Brown has confirmed on his account of Instagram that it had come to an end in September of the same year. Unfortunately, the crisis-related coronavirus will surely have delayed its release.

For the plot, nothing more simple. Millie Bobby Brown will investigate a mysterious case involving a teenager disappeared whose father has been killed.

The young woman will also team up with his brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill. A cast and a synopsis that gives water to the mouth and which should soon become clearer. Matter to follow therefore…