learn all about the square blur

The square of blur, anyone ?

The square of blur, this cut is a trend that everyone wants to/can take, if you are blonde or brunette, big or small. The hair cut at the level of the face of the frame without getting in the way, and instead of giving him an air of mischief. You want to make less ? Skip the step of the square of blur, and enjoy a cup, refreshing and full of pep. This plaza is reviewing the classical of the square which was in its infancy and attracts more and more stars of any age as Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway and Sophie Marceau. The three have not hesitated to cut short his beautiful hair for the occasion, and to adopt a hairstyle of air. The square blur is a cut easy to use, but if you are seduced by the square of blur, you should contact a professional who will cut your hair with a razor blade for an even more voluptuous.

How to adapt the square of blur according to the nature of my hair ?

First the good news : if the square of blur going on around the world, it is because it is suitable for all hair types ; the thing is to find the square that appeals to you most based on its appearance and/or the shape of your face. There is No need to have the hair wild Karlie Kloss or the hair of the mermaid of Blake Lively for having a square of blur to be successful, even if you have little bit of volume, the square of blur to go, also. Its secret lies in its ripple

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article Here

VIDEO of Michel Galabru : the day on which his reputation has been terribly hurt his daughter Emmanuelle

VIDEO nagui (French speacker): this candidate has doubled by chance Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his movies

PHOTO by Patrick Bruel : the why of your last injection that concerned internet users

VIDEO les Z amours : hilarious, a candidate who makes a mockery of the sexual skills of your partner

PHOTO Alexandra Rosenfeld of the surgery of the wrist, she is confident in your next difficult days

“data-reactid=”25″>VIDEO of Michel Galabru : the day on which his reputation has been terribly hurt his daughter Emmanuelle

VIDEO nagui (French speacker): this candidate has doubled by chance Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his movies

PHOTO by Patrick Bruel : the why of your last injection that concerned internet users

VIDEO les Z amours : hilarious, a candidate who makes a mockery of the sexual skills of your partner

PHOTO Alexandra Rosenfeld of the surgery of the wrist, she is confident in your next difficult days