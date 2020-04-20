Peyton Manning said that Joe Burrow, projected as the first overall pick in the draft, is going to suffer some setbacks in its first year in the NFL, but that those hard moments can help you be successful throughout your career as a professional.

Manning, who was drafted as the first overall pick of the draft in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts, said Sunday on SportsCenter that Burrow called him a few days ago to ask for tips on how to bring his rookie season.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and the national title last season with LSU, he attended last summer to the Manning’s Passing Academy.

“(Joe) called me to ask about some things that I tried to do as a newbie and that, perhaps, he could apply in his career in the NFL, and it seems that it will be with the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Manning. “I told him, ‘Look, Joe, if you are the first pick of the draft, you’re going to go to a team that won the first selection in the NFL draft. It’s going to be holes. There was a reason why the Colts selected first one draft. There is a reason that the Bengals are going to recruit first this year.’”

Joe Burrow understands that the draft is structured so that the worst teams have the best opportunities to the most talented players. AP Photo

Manning noted that he lost more games in his rookie year in their careers in high school and college combined, but that was a valuable experience.

“(Then-coach of the Colts Jim Mora never took me out of a game. I learned some things in the fourth period of those beatings on what it takes to be a quarterback in the NFL, and the following year we were to have mark of 3-13 to 13-3,” recalled Manning. “That would not have happened if I would have kept them and learned the lessons as a rookie, although we beaten in many games.

“With that I tried to encourage Joe and all the other quarterbacks newbies, telling them that the year as a rookie is not going to be equal to his last year in college, but if you learn how rapid are the defensive deep, how fast you should throw, to understand the defensive, you can become a better player and to really make things work the same year or two years after,” added the former pin.

After his rookie season, Manning only had one campaign more in his career that he was the owner and his team ended with mark losing. He won two Super Bowls and is third in NFL history in yards through the air and passes for touchdowns.

Manning was sentenced to a brand during his rookie campaign still in force and said he would be happy if She breaks it.

“I had 28 interceptions in my first year. If Joe wants to break, would have no problem to do so. Would still be friends,” concluded Manning.