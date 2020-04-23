Leave Jane Foster would have made a better film, say fans

Last July, fans of Marvel have applauded wildly when Natalie Portman has held Mjolnir in altitude at the San Diego Comic-Con when it was announced that his character? Jane Foster would be back in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, in some corners of the Internet, fans also say that Thor could have been better without it.

Why this difference? There is nothing personal about Portman, but there’s always a general feeling that Thor: The Dark World is one of the films weakest of Marvel, and some argue that this could not be the case if the film had less Jane Foster.

Choose “Thor: The Dark World”

When the fans or critics rank the movies MCU, the second film of Thor is almost always at the bottom or near the bottom of the list, usually near the son-in-law forgot the MCU, The Incredible Hulk. When the film is released at the end of 2013, it reported $ 206 million at the box office.

Only the first Thor, the first Ant-Man, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Incredible Hulk are ranked lowest, since the four movies MCU to less than $ 200 million at the box office.

Contrary to popular belief, the critics hated not the movie, which received a score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is just good enough for a note Fresh. The consensus on the site reads as follows: “This may not be the best film to come from the Marvel universe, but Thor: The Dark World still offers plenty of the humor and high-level action that the fans are entitled to expect.”

Yet, there was a general feeling that Marvel could do much better, and when it came to Thor: Ragnarok, they have done it. This film has a reported $ 315 million at the u.s. box office and has obtained a score significantly improved from 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Portman has released this film. So it was as simple as less than Portman, best Thor?

Why the fans think that Jane Foster should be out of “The Dark World?”

A thread on Reddit starts with the opinion that “If Thor The Dark World has completely gotten rid of Jane Foster, Selvig and Darcy (all of their scenes deleted), and focused only on Thor and Loki, this would have been one of the best MCU films, The scenes of Earth are what really slowed down the film. “

Although there has been general agreement on the fact that The Dark World could have been much better, almost no one has blamed Portman herself. Other fans have laid the blame at the feet of the villain Malekith. Marvel has been criticized for having a wicked low, and the fans think it is one of the lowest, with a fan who called him “villain of the least charismatic”.

Another fan said that least of scenes Foster / Earth “would have helped, of course, but it would have been far from the best of the MCU, at least to get rid of Malekith also. I don’t know what they thought in choosing a villain forgot to list D (the wicked) Amora and Skurge. “

That is it really gone with “The Dark World” behind-the-scenes?

Even before its release, The Dark World has been the subject of negative publicity. The filmmaker acclaimed Patty Jenkins had been chosen to direct the film, which would have made her the first woman to make a great superhero movie. However, Jenkins has left the project on the “different and creative” and it has been replaced by Alan Taylor.

This would not be well with Portman, and this is why it would have disappeared from the MCU after that. Jenkins ended up having the last laugh, from the side of DC to make Wonder Woman a great success, this film is widely considered one of the best entries of DCEU. Portman laughed later when she lifted the hammer at Comic-Con.

Portman, who had appeared at the premiere of Avengers: End of the party, had apparently been brought back to the MCU at the request of the director of Ragnarok, Taika Waititi. Whether you call it Thor or Lady Thor or just Thor, fans were anxious to see when the film will be released in February 2022.