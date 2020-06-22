Leaving the most poignant of the stars

When celebrities have the courage to be themselves, 100% public, this is very inspiring!

June is the month of gay Pride in the united States, and several stars take advantage of this time, not only to show your support for LGBT+, but also to make their coming out. We always love it when the stars are genuine with their fans and talk openly about their gender identity or their sexuality.

So here are 16 celebrities that have been touched with his coming out:

1. Tana Mongeau

The star of the web has made a touch on Instagram, revealing that she was pansexuelle. Tana had this to say: “I don’t think that you will never be brave enough to share publicly my sexuality in this way. I am still struggling with the whole. I hate labels, I hate when people tell me that I am hetero or discredit my relationships with women. But I am proud to be not only a member, but also an ally of the community LGBTQIA+ and proud to say that I’m going to live my life to love people for their soul and not their gender.”

Tana has been very publicly in an open relationship with Bella Thorne, and the rumor that she is in a relationship with Noah Cyrus, sister of Miley. This is a picture of her and Noah that Tana has chosen to make his coming out.

The young man continued with his message, he said: “Some call it the pansexualité, to others I categorize as bi, personally, I don’t need to put a label from love and sexuality are not kind to me, and I feel fortunate to have this platform to talk about it openly.” Wow!

2. Lili Reinhart



AFP

The actress of Riverdale announced that she was bisexual to show their support not only for the LGBT community, but also the movement Black Lives Matter.

3. Cara Delevingne



AFP

The model, who has been in a relationship with Ashley Benson, recently confessed that she was pansexuelle. He explained that the pronouns had nothing to do with the person that she fell in love.

4. Nikkie Tutorials

The coming out of the story of Nikkie has not gone as she wanted it. She was forced to admit in the full light of day, that she was a transgender woman after someone has threatened to disclose your “secret.”

5. Justice Smith

The actor All the bright Places and The Detective Pikachu he made his coming out in support of the movement Black Lives Matter. He wrote on Instagram “as a black man queer, I was disappointed to see people say with enthusiasm, “Black Lives Matter”, but are silent when trans or queer was added. I want to reiterate this: if the revolution does not include the voice of black and queer, is anti-black.” For the same reason, he presented it to her boyfriend, actor Nicholas Ashe.

Justice Smith cam as a queer man with your boyfriend and I could not be more proud of him. I love him and I wish him and his boyfriend all the love, happiness and positivity in this world. Love wins 🏳️🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/6dGEDemdDF — woman fierce (@artsdior) On the 6th of June 2020

6. Shay Mitchell



AFP

From your character Emily in Pretty Little Liars falls in love with a woman, Shay has often been asked in an interview if she was a lesbian. She finally answered this: “Emily does not put a label on your sexuality, and I don’t either. I fell in love with the soul of someone. Love is love, and this is something that I will continue to repeat it.”

7. Demi Lovato

The singer believes that her sexuality as fluid. She has already said in an interview how, when she did come to his parents in 2017, she was surprised of their openness.

8. Connor Jessup

The actor Locke and Key has a adorable coming out on Instagram, explaining that he was ready to assume his sexuality. He is in a relationship with miles Heizer of 13 Reasons Why and they are #couplegoals.

9. Kristen Stewart



AFP

After having been in a couple publicly with both men and women, Kristen has made of his coming official when she ran Saturday Night Live in 2017. She just said: “I am a kind… so gay“. Today, she is living in perfect happiness with the writer Dylan Meyer.

10. Sam Smith

The artist is openly queer since the beginning of his career and has been in a relationship with Brandon Flynn of 13 Reasons Why for a couple of months. In 2019, Sam made his coming as non-binary.

11. Bella Thorne

Bella, who is currently in a relationship with a man, has also been in a relationship with Tana Mongeau. In 2016, when someone asked on Twitter if she was bisexual, she answered simply, “yes.”

Since then, she has admitted to have taken to be quite pansexuelle and fall in love with anyone, regardless of their gender identity.

12. Miley Cyrus



AFP

Miley identifies as queer, and has been talked about in detail during an interview with the Vanity Fair. At that time, she was in a correct relationship with Liam Hemsworth, but she explained that it made no difference to its identity as queer.

13. Lil Nas X



AFP

The singer has made his advent on Twitter in 2019 very subtle.

Later, in an interview with Kevin Hart, who confessed to having difficulty accepting your identity as a son.

14. Sophie Turner



AFP

Without putting a label on your sexuality, Sophie already said in interview that she had known quite a few guys and girls to know that Joe Jonas was the right person for her. When asked to clarify what he means by “pretty girls,” she said, “I love the person for their soul, not their gender.”

15. Halsey



Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The singer has often spoken of her bisexuality, and how this sexuality is often seen as a phase or poorly represented in the media.

16. Amandla Stenberg



AFP

The actress The Hate You Give and The Hunger Games did his coming as a lesbian in 2018. Before that, Amandla had made his coming as bi, but she explained that she had realized over time that I was romantically interested only in women.

