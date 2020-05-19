LeBron James, his meeting with Michael Jordan has changed his life

It is not a secret, Michael Jordan has been the idol of a whole generation in the NBA. LeBron James has grown up in front of the exploits of the former player of the Chicago Bulls and had the chance to meet him in 2001. At only 17 years old, the current winger of the Los Angeles Lakers was already considered a great promise of the sport. And during a pickup game in Chicago, when MJ was preparing for his return in the League, the King has crossed, for the first time, the road of His Airness.

“It is a moment that changed my life. Literally, I couldn’t believe it was him. I couldn’t believe it. This guy, for me, it was Jesus Christ. For me, it was Jesus black.

I still remember it. I’m climbing the stairs, I reach the top and the first person that I see, is Charles Oakley. Oakley hand, and I then see Mike. And I was like ‘oh fucking my god’. I didn’t think it was real. You can not understand. I do not think that Michael Jordan was real. I thought that it was only in the TV”, told LeBron James in a video on Youtube.

Subsequently, LeBron James has, of course, exchanged, repeatedly, with Michael Jordan. The two men have even evolved together during a summer camp organised by DOJ in 2003.