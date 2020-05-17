LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan according to Channing Frye

The documentary about Michael Jordan is relaunching the debate about who is the greatest basketball player in NBA history. For a full generation, MJ will always be the greatest, while younger people lean more towards LeBron James. For Channing Frye, the answer to this question is simple : LeBron James is the highest on his list that the former star of the Bulls.

It is in the context of his podcast Talking Blazers with Channing Frye that he has given his personal opinion on this debate. According to him, there has never been a big fan of Michael Jordan and LeBron James has always been at the top of his list when it comes time to talk about the best players of the history.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve never been a big fan of Jordan. I come to Phoenix. I’m a fan of Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson and Thunder Dan Majerle. Although everyone is shocked, I’ve never had Jordan as the best player of all time in any way. I’ve always been a LeBron James over Michael at any time. “ Channing Frye

The former Riders base his argument by claiming that MJ was not doing that to score points during his career and that nobody would want to play with him today in 2020. He was simply a player one-dimensional compared to LeBron James that is more complete and a better teammate if we trust the words of northrop Frye.

“Jordan had really only one job and that was to score points. And he has done it at an incredible pace. But I don’t have the impression that his way of winning at the time would result in what happens today. The guy does not want to play with him. “

We can see in the documentary The Last Dance that Jordan had a winning attitude when he played. It is true that his style does not do the job of all over the world in our time. However, it is not true that Jordan was scoring points. It should not be forgotten that he was a very good defensive player. It has also won the title of best player in defence during his career.

Could it be that the opinion of Channing Frye to be somewhat biased? Recall that Frye has played alongside LeBron James with the Cavaliers in 2016 during the conquest of Cleveland against the Warriors. James is one of the best in history, and it deserves to be part of the discussion. One thing is certain, the debate between the two players will always be present and everyone has the right to his opinion.

The last two episodes of the documentary The Last Dance will be presented tonight on ESPN from 21h.