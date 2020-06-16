LeBron James joins forces with athletes to promote the vote of African-Americans

(Washington) The basketball star LeBron James, announced Wednesday the creation with other sports association to promote the vote for african-americans on the approach of the presidential election, while the country is experiencing a movement of magnitude against racial discrimination.

Agence France-Presse

“This is the time for us to change things,” said LeBron James in an interview with the New York Times.

The association baptized More Than one Vote (Plus one vote) is designed to encourage african americans to register on the electoral lists and to go massively to the polls in the elections of 3 November.

Also have the purpose of fighting against anything that may hinder the ability to vote of black voters.

“Yes, we want you to walk out the door and that they were going to vote, but we also want to give a tutorial on how to do it,” explained the NBA star. “We’re going to explain to you how to vote and we pointerons what they are doing, on the other hand, to avoid that the vote “, he added.

LeBron James, who has more than 136 million subscribers in their accounts of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, has indicated that the use of social networks to denounce the attempts of interference with the right to vote of minorities in the country.

Personally financed by the ” King James “, the association counted among its members to other sports, such as basketball Brings Young and Jalen Rose, american football player Alvin Kamara or even celebrities like comedian Kevin Hart, who attended the ceremony of homage to George Floyd in Minneapolis in early June.

The organization will work in collaboration with other associations for the promotion of the vote as we All Can Vote and Fight Fair, reported the daily new yorker.

This initiative is being carried out while the death of George Floyd, an African-American, 46 years old, choked to death by a white police officer who tackled her knee on his neck, on the 25th of may, has triggered protests across the country against racism, inequality and police abuse.

LeBron James, as well as numerous personalities of american basketball, he had expressed his anger and outrage at this police murder in Instagram to relay the last words of George Floyd “I can’t breathe” (can’t breathe).

The star of the los Angeles Lakers, known for his political commitment, had brought her support to democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the campaign for the presidential elections of 2016.

Through its foundation, LeBron James Family, the basketball player, also funds the university education of high school students from disadvantaged neighborhoods and has launched an academic support program.

Also owner of a production company, is going to produce a documentary about the violent race riots of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, where historians estimate that up to 300 African-Americans were killed in 1921.