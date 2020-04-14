LeBron James shows the outfit Harley Quinn of his daughter, Zhuri

LeBron James spent more and more time with his family, which means that for most of us, it spends more time to watch shows, movies, and other things with his family that he has not had the opportunity to do before. And it seems that one of the shows seems to be where the family James fell is the animated series Harley Quinn located in the universe Batman, who has received critical acclaim. Among these criticisms, there is a family James and, in particular, of the daughter of LeBron, Zhuri James.

LeBron has shown the outfit Harley Quinn of Zhuri shout out to Margot Robbie, who played the role of Harley Quinn in several movies.

There has been a pause in the production of films and other programming during the outbreak of coronavirus, but people do not have the time to browse movies and shows, if they are available. The family of James, or at least the youngest member, seems to have found a new favorite.

