LeBron James wants to promote the vote of the african – american- Basketball – NBA

While the united States experienced a movement of magnitude against racial discrimination, LeBron James announced on Wednesday the creation with other sports association to promote the vote of African-Americans in the approach of the presidential election. “This is the time for us to change things “said LeBron James in an interview published by the New York Times.
The association called “More Than a Vote” (More than one vote) is designed to encourage african americans to register on the electoral lists and to go massively to the polls during the presidential elections of 3 November. Also have the purpose of fighting against anything that may hinder the ability to vote of black voters.
“Yes, we want you to walk out the door and that they were going to vote, but we also want to give a tutorial to do thisexplained the NBA star. We will explain to you how to vote and we pointerons what they are doing, on the other hand, to prevent the vote. “
The support Brings a Young, Jalen Rose and Kevin Hart
LeBron James, who has more than 136 million subscribers in their accounts of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, has indicated that the use of social networks to denounce the attempts of interference with the right to vote of minorities in the country.
Personally financed by the ” King James “, the association counted among its members to other sports, such as basketball Brings Young and Jalen Rose, american football player Alvin Kamara or even celebrities like comedian Kevin Hart, present at the ceremony of homage to George Floyd at the beginning of June in Minneapolis. The organization will work in collaboration with other associations for the promotion of the vote as we All Can Vote and Fight Fair, reported the daily new yorker.