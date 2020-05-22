LeBron or Kobe the closest to Jordan ? Charles Barkley has his own opinion

With this interruption of the season, which lasts for more than two months, and the dissemination of “The Last Dance”, the issues around the GOAT breed. Many parameters come into account, and everyone has their own opinion. With its own arguments. Charles Barkley and his opinions very trenches were invited to this debate. For him, as for many, there is no question touching Michael Jordan. With regard to his or her heirs, the former MVP voting Kobe Bryant instead of LeBron James.

“I would never say anything bad about LeBron. But the player closest to MJ that I have never seen it, it is Kobe. What I want to say is that this is a guy who has a singular vision of style ‘I just want to win. I’m not afraid of what my teammates think of me. I’m not afraid of what the coach thinks of me. I want to win'”

This attitude of a hard worker, of obsessed with the idea of the victory without being a crew member model in the social sense, the place is actually closer to Jordan than LeBron. There’s also this style which is very “jordanesque”, this physical is similar to that of the #23 chicago Bulls. Once again, all of this is subjective, but Charles Barkley has a strong case for comparing these three legends.