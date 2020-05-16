LeBron teams up with Travis Scott for a collab novel !

In the framework of the show “Graduate Together” that we tease the past few days, LeBron James and his brand Uninterrupted paired up with Travis Scott for yet another good deed.

When he’s not making the show every night on the floor of the NBA, LeBron James endorses his full-time costume icon and a social model. His involvement in the field of education in the United States is no longer a secret to anyone, and his “I Promise School” based in Akron leads to the admiration of the experts in the field.

More than an athlete, as is a slogan of his favorites, the King wished to take advantage of the hiatus the league and the containment quasi-global across the Atlantic to make a new step in this direction. It was revealed on 30 April that he was working on a special programdedicated to the young high school students who will not have the opportunity to celebrate their graduation in the coming weeks.

Entitled “Graduate Together” (” Get all our diploma “), the show will have a cast of choice, with, among others, Barack Obama, the Nobel peace prize, Malala Yousafzai, Pharrell Williams, Kevin Hart, Alicia Keys, or Bad Bunny. It will be that more is broadcast on many major american television, but also on the social networks, and will therefore be accessible to the international audience (on the night of Saturday to Sunday, 2am French time) !

For such a special occasion in his eyes, LeBron wanted to put the small dishes in the large, and for this appeals to one of his friends in the music industry, namely Travis Scott. The rapper, very much involved in the field of fashion with his label, ” Cactus Jack “, has cooperated with Uninterrupted to make a t-shirt dedicated to the event.

Offered for sale at a price of $ 40 (around 37 €) on the online shop of the artist, the revenue that will lead its sales will be fully donated to the James Family Foundation, and the association of Feeding Texas. This last, which comes to the aid of disadvantaged populations in the state of origin of Travis Scott, sees its services specifically requisitioned during this period of health crisis.

We can therefore read off the tee in the main message, ” Class of 2020 “, accompanied by the words “We’re all in this together” (” On this ordeal all together “) and ” 5.16.20 “, that is, the broadcast date of the show. The design, meanwhile, is fully in line with the style of the other artistic creations of the rapper.

Despite the unconditional fanaticism of Scott against the Rockets, LeBron James has been able to count on its friendship with him to put in place a new good action in the framework of its emission event. Decidedly, even in the off-season in terms of basketball, the King is not sitting idle.

Still not quite satisfied with the casting of stars gathered for the occasion, LeBron James has taken the time to work with Travis Scott for raising funds for his foundation and charities. Much more than an athlete, we can say that.