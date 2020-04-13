LECLERC, ALBON AND NORRIS IN A CHARITY RUN ON F1 2019

Charles Leclerc is organizing a charity run in esports this weekend. Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve will participate in another competition.

Many F1 drivers today, the image of Charles Leclerc, and several world champions, such as Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve and Emerson Fittipaldi, to participate in races esports this weekend.

The F1 and NASCAR will not have a racing official this weekend. Both championships will hold virtual versions of courses originally scheduled and then postponed. There was no program this weekend. The Not The GP Veloce Esports, the team co-founded by Jean-Eric Vergne, also a break.

In the beginning of the week, the Renault Vitality GT Sport Show has been launched on the game Gran Turismo. Esteban Ake has won one of two races.

Race For the World : A charity run with drivers

The Race For the World, co-organized by Charles Leclerc, is being launched this Saturday. This race has a goal of raising $ 100,000 (91 450 euros) for the solidarity fund established by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the victims of the coronavirus. The event, played on the game F1 2019, will have two races, equivalent to the duration of 25% of a Grand Prix, and the circuit will be announced 15 minutes in advance. The first event is scheduled for this Saturday, and two more are scheduled to take place on Tuesday 14 April and Friday 17 April.

Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will participate. The driver of Formula E Antonio Felix da Costa and the drivers of Formula 2 Giuliano Alesi, Louis Délétraz, Sean Gelael, Antonio Fuoco, Callum Ilott and Christian Lundgaard are also expected.

When : Saturday, 19: 00

Where to see the race : Twitch

IndyCar iRacing Challenge : Michigan

The third round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge takes place on the Michigan circuit, chosen by the drivers. The race will be 85 laps. The race was still hosting the majority of the drivers of the IndyCar.

It will still be possible to follow Simon Pagenaud via its page Facebook. Sebastien Bourdais will still be at the start, as well as Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Marcus Ericsson, Felipe Nasr, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Max Chilton and Robert Wickens. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson will not be present this time, but the class will be represented by Dale Earnhardt Jr, aligned for the first time in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

When : Saturday 20 : 30

Where to see the race : Not broadcasted in France

All-Star Series : Legends Trophy and All-Star Cup

The All-Star Series, organized by Torque Esports, still have two competitions, the Legends Trophy and the All-Star Cup, on the game rFactor 2. The Legends Trophy is held with historical cars and it hosts drivers, mostly retirees. The competition will take place with the McLaren M23 in the 1970s. The Legends Trophy will feature two races, with a grid reversed for the second. The All-Star Cup, with pilots and players, will be made up of three races and then race a last chance, before a final. A championship is now put in place.

The tray driver is still impressive. In the Legends Trophy, Jacques Villeneuve, my long-standing passion for video games, will make his debut. Jenson Button, Juan-Pablo Montoya, Emerson Fittipaldi, Dario Franchitti and Helio Castroneves will also participate. Stoffel Vandoorne, Esteban Gutierrez and Mitch Evans, Nyck de Vries, Tom Dillmann, Jack Aitken, James Calado and Maximilian Günther will participate in the All-Star Cup.

When : Saturday : 18: 00

Where to see the race : YouTube

