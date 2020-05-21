Legally Blonde 3 Script will be written by Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor

Legally blonde 3 has made a big step towards the big screen, MGM has entered into an agreement with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor to write the screenplay for the film. Reese Witherspoon, star of the first two films, returns to play Her Woods and will produce the film through his production company Hello Sunshine. The first two films have reported $ 266 million dollars at the box office and cemented Witherspoon as a star. Then, tell what the story may be for the moment. Legally blonde 3 has been announced as being in development by 2018. This news was first reported by Deadline.

Legally Blonde 3 could be a stepping stone for a young actress?

These first two movies came out in 2001 and 2003, and a gap of 17 years between 2 and 3 could be a space that’s fun to play. Kaling and Goor are both writers and very talented, having worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Mindy Project, The Daily Showand Late night with Conan O’brien. Kaling has also make its debut on Netflix, with a wide fame, I’ve never. The register to write a new film, Legally Blonde is a huge success for MGM. The duo has also written a comedy of marriage to come up with Kaling and Priyanka Chopra that Universal is soon to be released.

I wonder, however, if this is an opportunity to cement another young actress, maybe as a daughter to Her, or as a mentor to Washington. The first The revenge of a blonde this is the movie that put Witherspoon on the map, and it would be very easy for them to try to start over with someone else. That this could be a guess, but I bet they have had discussions on this topic. I guess we will see closer to when this film will go into production very soon.

