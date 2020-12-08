Legendary Entertainment could sue Warner Bros for sending movies to HBO Max

Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong could be sent to the HBO Max streaming system, to premiere simultaneously with theaters.

Producer Legendary Entertainment, which co-financed Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, could take legal action against Warner Bros. for the studio’s decision to send its films to HBO Max, for release at the same time as in theaters.

The disagreement occurs because the company felt that Warner Bros. was not being transparent with its intentions; it even revealed that months ago, Netflix had discussed a possible sale of Godzilla vs. Kong for about $ 250 million, but WarnerMedia, the parent company of Warner Bros., blocked that deal.

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune, is equally disappointed in HBO Max’s plan and would prefer a traditional theatrical release.

Legendary funded a significant portion of Dune, which cost $ 175 million, and Godzilla vs. Kong, which cost about $ 160 million.