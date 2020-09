For the very first time, the fan-favorite LEGO City cars and also play collections revive in LEGO City:Undercover Players presume the identification of Chase McCain, a covert investigator equipped with brilliant disguises. The objective is to stop the fiendish Rex Fury and also finish his criminal activity wave in LEGOCity As gamers run, drive and also also fly with the city, they’ll utilize the Wii U Game Pad controller as a brand-new authorities gizmo.

Download Now