Leighton Meester, Chris Pratt, Selena Gomez… These stars who were cut before they get their first role !

And yes, the stars have not all started with a bank account full. The proof with these little anecdotes…

If you thought that all the actors were making their debut and already having a certain financial stability, you would be wrong ! Some of the stars of the series or movies were even very cut when they got their first role !

Among the Hollywood stars who were on the straw in their beginnings, we find the actress worship series Gossip Girl : Leighton Meester. Born in a prison in Texas, where her mother was serving a sentence for drug trafficking, his life has not been glamorous. In an interview for Marie Claire in 2012, she had confided that she had never lived with lots of resources. Ironically, since his first role in Gossip Girl was that of Blair Waldorf, a teenager very rich who just smiled.

The same goes for Lena Headey, the star of Game of Thrones, which has been proved with her role of Cerseï. It would have been a lot of financial problems following his divorce in 2013. The actress had given “not having more than 5 dollars on its account at a given time”reports Seriously.

And these are not the only celebrities, we also found Chris Pratt, Selena Gomez or even Violet Davis. We’ll let you discover all these people who were cut before they become the stars of the screens.