Leila Bekhti loose a new folder of photos of Jonathan Cohen, and it is very fun

Naughty Leila Bekhti ? It is quite possible. In this July 13, the actress has published a new case against Jonathan Cohen, revealing to the viewers a snapshot of the actor teenager. A picture which as you can imagine known a great success among the internet users…

“You have a good friend, that is the one that is the best in the world” says the popular song and, frankly, couldn’t be better. Also Jonathan Cohen, had to have a small hiccup when he saw appear on her through Instagram a photo of him at the light by the her friend Leila Bekhti and that without doubt would have preferred to remain included in the photo album of the family. ” BREAKING NEWS “lance Leïla Bekhti with malice :” I was able to get this photo mythical. The modest Jonathan had already made his Fréquenstar to 15 years ! What a beautiful course !” adds the companion of Géraldine Nakache with the inauguration of a photo of a young Jonathan eyebrow bold and rosy cheeks to the sides of Laurent Boyer. The actress does not forget in the legend use the nails in the coffin of the end” And thanks to his mom that I like for this photo.”

Leila Bekhti “killer” by Jonathan Cohen, according to the users of the internet

This is not the first time that Leila Bekhti fun to get out of a folder of photos in the interpreter Serge le Mytho. For some time the actress plays with a picture of childhood where Jonathan Cohen wasn’t really to his advantage” Leila Bekhti […] have fun in the post every quarter of an hour for any event, I can send to any occasion […] It seems that I have 45 pins while I have only 11, I have a bar-tobacco that is closed a priori (…) this is crazy I have been this person, the cup is crazy, she comes out of the frame, is on 9 floors“was he falsely complained of Yann Barthes on a Daily basis on the 27th of June last.

There is No doubt that the actor of Budapest will have it in your heart to give thanks to your mother for this image that’s been fun a good number of internet users in the mood of mockery in this July 13,. “Leila Bekhti, a professional assassin of Jonathan Cohen“, “ahaha I’m dead“, “Oh good DOSS !!!! “, “If you can’t trust your own mother…“, “even his mother did not respect Ahahahah c is ugly” , we can read in their comments, while Jonathan Cohen inrédule was trying to remove the knife planted in his back by his birth” But this is where !!!!!!!!???????, It is of my mother, who has spun… betrayed by my own mother…”. Then Jonathan Cohen, we are going to torture, or to respond to the attack ? Care revenge is a dish best served cold…get out the Popcorn !