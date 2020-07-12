Leïla Kaddour-Boudadi has given birth to her first child

Pink diary to the journalist Leila Kaddour-Boudadi ! The one that presents the news of 13H on the weekend on France 2 and also is the companion of nagui (French speacker) in the show The soundtrack on France Inter became a mother. A birth discreet, since the journalist has not been officially announced. These are our colleagues Purepeople that was discovered in his account of Instagram.

Tuesday, July 7, it was possible to see the journalist, in a park in the company of a friend, but she was also wearing a baby carrier with a baby inside. According to our brothers, it is a girl, whose name has not been released yet. This is the first child of the journalist, who shares the life of Pierre Guénard, the singer of the group Radio Elvis.

Discreet about her pregnancy, she had revealed her baby bump at the ceremony of Victoires de la musique, on February 14 last year, she co-presented with other journalists from France Télévisions, before the elimination of the presentation of the newspaper of France 2, which had also caused concern of internet users.

Victoria Chailloux