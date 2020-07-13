Leila Kaddour : this small kitchen of a young mother unveiled by the star of the JT

On Twitter, Leila Kaddour has a small kitchen, which came as a young mother…

The beginnings of a young mother are not always the easiest. And the journalist Leila Kaddour made the experience. In fact, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, the mother of the family took his Twitter account to share a small anecdote. “Paris Montparnasse 8h47 in the direction of Toulouse Matabiau train station… car-15… I have lost the view of the descent to the Agen : … I talk about my baby carrier ! Help!!!” in she writes. In travel, the companion of Pierre Guenard, therefore, has lost a good, no doubt already overwhelmed by all the business of baby to manage.

In the comments, the users have preferred to enjoy the situation. “With or without the baby more ?”, “The baby was not at all ?” or “While there was not the BB , is not so serious” for example, we can read. It should be noted that after the incident of a young mother, Leila Kaddour resorted to an online service to report the loss of your baby carrier. “Now that you’ve made your declaration of loss, our services are going to investigate to try to find her baby carrier. You will be directly recontactée for these teams if the research proves fruitful. We cross the fingers for you” it has responded to the SNCF.

Leila Kaddour mom of a little girl ?

It should be noted that since the announcement of her pregnancy, the star of the JT, there has been very little reported above. Therefore, it is of a couple of days ago that I knew that she had given birth, since she shared a photo of her and her baby during the trip. Tuesday, 7 July 2020, the journalist of 40 years has done it with a friend in the park. In the image, see Leïla Kaddour with a baby in his famous carrier. And according to the information of Purepeople, it would be a girl.

