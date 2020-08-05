Lenny Kravitz and also Jason Momoa Share Love on Instagram

On Saturday, Aquaman celebrity Jason Momoa commemorated his 41 st birthday celebration.

Lenny Kravitz, that utilized to be wed to Momoa’s better half, Lisa Bonet, required to Instagram to commemorate the star’s wedding day.

Momoa addressed the article in a remark and also the whole program of love shows that Kravitz, Momoa, and also Bonet have actually grasped the art of being a mixed family members.

Lisa Bonet has the finest preference in males. Evidence: Her existing partner, Aquaman celebrity Jason Momoa, turned 41 on Saturday and her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, celebrated the occasion with a touching, sincere Instagram tribute.

Kravitz took to his own grid to share a black-and-white photo of him and Momoa, hanging out and being the best of bros.

“Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love,” Kravitz captioned the photo, making it clear that he was paying tribute to the man who has been like a second father to his and Bonet’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, since 2005.

Momoa didn’t let the message go without some love of his own. He took to the comments of the photo, writing, “love you ohana. miss u,” along with the heart-eyes and hang loose emojis for good measure.

One fan took to the comments to praise the men for their commitment to coparenting. “I know it probably wasn’t/isn’t always easy. But I love and respect that you two men get along gracefully,” they wrote.

Kravitz was quick to weigh in on just how easy blending their families has been, however. “Easy and beautiful from the first moment,” he wrote. “Blessed!”

Love everything about this.

Kayleigh Roberts

Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend break editor at Marie Claire, covering star and also enjoyment information, from real royals like Kate Middleton and also Meghan Markle to Hollywood nobility, like Katie Holmes and also Chrissy Teigen.

