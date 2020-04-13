Leon Bridges and John Mayer are teaming up for a song soothing “Inside Friend”

Join the group of artists who have found in quarantine a good time to get out of the music, the soul’s iconic Leon Bridges has released a new role called “Inside Friend” in collaboration with John Mayer. With this song, Bridges hopes to raise the morale of the people in these difficult days.

Speaking of the song, Bridges said: “The concept of” Inside Friend “came out of Mayer and I mess around in the studio on the date ideal for an introvert or an amateur like me”. Then he shared his idea of an ideal date. “I’m touring most of the year, so I’d prefer to invite a girl to sit comfortably in the house instead of going out into a crowded place.”

Bridges also explained that “Inside Friend” has taken a long time to run because he felt that it “did not fit the context” of its latest version, but recently, he felt “generally obligated” to share it. “I hope that people will find this relaxing and challenging, then, that we hide inside and go through it.”has added the singer.

In true altruistic, Bridges has decided that all the money raised by the song would go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Funda project created by The Recording Academy to help musicians and professionals affected by the global pandemic.

In addition, Bridges will also appear in the new Web series Mayer Current Mood. This web series was designed by Mayer to be close to all his fans (from here to Jennifer Aniston). Fans can listen to the duo discuss the new collaboration via Instagram of Mayer on April 12. For now, you can listen to it here: