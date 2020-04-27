Leon, Cruz Azul, Santos and Chivas classified to Liguilla of the Closing 2020

Day 15 of the League Virtual ESPN left to Leon, Cruz Azul, Santos and Chivas as the first four teams classified to the League the Closing 2020.

On the penultimate date highlighted the fall of the ‘Machine’ to Monterey by what the emeralds, it beat Tijuana, took the lead of the competition.

The agenda of the League Virtual began with the 0-0 between Atlas and Queretaro, teams with few aspirations for the big feast. Then there was the triumph of Morelia on Pachuca (1-0) with which the purépecha come to the Leaguesame marker with which America overcame Atletico San Luis with both of Henry Martin with what the Eagles remain in the area of classification.

The controversy came in the matches Blue Cross and Chivas. The ‘Machine’, which lost to Monterrey 1-0 with annotation of Jesus Gallardo, finished with 10 men the commitment by the expulsion of Roberto Alvaradowhile the Guadalajara drew 1-1 with Saints, in a duel in which two players of the Warriors saw the red card.

Lion took advantage of the fall of the cement to take first place after winning without complications 2-0 Tijuana.

Tigres and Toluca in the divided units in the ‘Volcano’ after the 1-1. The cougars fell to Necaxa 1-0 due to that Luis Quintana scored a goal in his own goal and the day closed with the 1-0 FC Juarez on Puebla.