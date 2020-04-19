León vs Pachuca (1-0). Nicolas Sosa put the Beast as a leader

Editorial Mediotiempo

A goal in the first half was enough for the Lionhand in hand Nico Sosa, is imposed to Pachuca 1-0. La Fiera scored its third victory of the tournament and with nine units, is the leader of the choose MX with nine points, like Pumas, but with better goal difference.

Joel Campbell was in charge of making the only goal of the night, in the duel that closed the third day of the competition. The Tuzos had opportunities, they tried but could not open the goal defended by the Rodolfo Cota, who had an outstanding performance.

Angel Mena also had a game remarkable, although he did not make goal this time, do put the pass for the striker tico will mark the much of the difference, with which the box emerald managed to keep the perfect step in the virtual competition.

On the date four of the tournament the Beast will visit the Monarchs of Morelia, while the squad hidalguense languages you will receive a Tigers squad that still do not know the triumph and is the penultimate place of the standings with just two points.