Leon vs Queretaro (3-2) choose MX: Somersault with golazos in backlash

From the bench, and with a wonderful vaseline finishing off a counterattack, Luis Montes gave the victory to Club Leon on Day 1 to choose MX 3-2 on Cock-White, who had at least three arrivals clear to be able to increase an advantage that they maintained until minute 67.

The Fiera, run by Nicolas Sosawent ahead when the clock marked the fifth minute thanks to Leonardo Ramos. It seemed that Jeison Lucumi, who was at the helm of the box queretano, I was going to suffer in the game.

However, the player of the Querétaro it was back and on 22 minutes drew and gave back to the marker with a bit of Ariel Nahuelpán-the-minute 13, and one’s own Lucumi the 35th minute with a powerful header.

It was then when the Roosters Whites could not realize the opportunities presented to them. One of Nahuelpán, another of Marcel Ruiz and one or more of the Lucumi, who could not define before the departure of Rodolfo Cota, who visited hero and kept his team in the fight.

After save, the Lion applied to the duel in two moves in backlash. The first resolved by the same Nico Sosa and the second by the Chapito Montes, that when you see advance to Gil Alcalá pumped the ball to be sent to save and give the three points to the Emeralds.