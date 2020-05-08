Leonardo DiCaprio, a hero against Bolsonaro

“In this crisis in the Amazon, I bring my support to Brazilians who are working to save their cultural and natural heritage. […] The future of this ecosystem is irreplaceable is at stake and I am proud to stand alongside groups that protect it. “Leonardo DiCaprio published the 1er December a strong statement on his Instagram (the account is mostly dedicated to his fight for the environment and attended by more than 38 million followers). Why this rant of the actor green ? A few days earlier, brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was accused of having funded organizations that would have lit fires to receive donations. Unprecedented fact, Leonardo DiCaprio was keen to contradict him-even the president anti-environmentalists. Bolsonaro will probably not be appreciated as the Us launches into July, the Earth Alliance, an emergency fund for the amazon forest. But the day after this post, another case was in the news : John Kerry, former secretary of State under Obama, announced, in the margin of the Cop25 of Madrid, the creation of World War Zero (WW0), a coalition of people whose DiCaprio. His goal : to inform as many Americans as possible on the global warming while Donald Trump, he formalized on 4 November its intention to pull out of the Paris agreement.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ” consumed by this fight “

Leo, a stone in the shoe of the climatosceptiques ? The sign rather than the leaders of today feel increasingly destabilized by the pronouncements of environmental activists the most influential. Those of Leonardo DiCaprio are as radical, and that for nearly twenty years. The actor even says ” consumed by this struggle.” A meeting in 1998 with the vice-president Al Gore raises his vocation. In the process, he created the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. The program ? The fight against deforestation, the protection of the oceans and animal species, support to the indigenous population… With more than 200 projects in 50 countries and $ 100 million, gathered in twenty years, the actor is on all fronts. In the years since 2000, it has views of the lobbies and the banks, and produced documentaries on the subject, including ” Before the flood “, for which he criss-crossed the planet for two years. In the media, it tells the story of how he has changed his everyday life : installation of solar panels on the roof of his house, hybrid car, organic food… Only caveats : his penchant for private jets, the yachts, and his friendships, questionable with a Russian billionaire who made his fortune in the building. But today, the urgency of the situation swept away the criticism, and he said he is optimistic about the youth of the world. The 1er November, DiCaprio met Greta Thunberg : “there are few moments in the history of humanity where voices are amplified at this point to trigger a real transformation, but it has become a leader of our time. […] She and I, we are committed to support us in the hope of a future safer and brighter for our planet, ” he wrote after their meeting. Leo should finally feel less alone…

