Leonardo DiCaprio, activist, zealous for the environment – Voltage

It is his meeting with the us vice-president Al Gore, environmentalist convinced, that pushes them to engage actively in 1998. His career is exploding and it creates with his family in the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation for the protection of biodiversity and communities, the conservation of oceans and climate change.

In 2014, the UN named him messenger of peace for the fight against the global warming of the united Nations.

At the same time, he directed and produced several documentaries on the subject (The 11th hournotably, all of the gains have been distributed to non-profit organizations), and never let escape an opportunity to get his message across, as well as to Oscar 2016, when he is crowned best actor for The revenant.

He eats vegan, drives a hybrid, is heated with solar panels, buy local, and built eco-lodges on his private island in Belize, but not to an inconsistency almost – travel by private jet…

Not what, for all that, dissuade scientists to call Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioa whole new species of beetle.

Find this sequence in podcast