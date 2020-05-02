Leonardo DiCaprio admits to not having understood everything “Inception”

In 2010, there are therefore ten years now, the famous film by Christopher Nolan entitled Inception seen the light of day. If the film has been a runaway success, there are still today considered as a long–film essential in the history of cinema. Turned around the subconscious and the dreamthe film is still complicated to understand, even for Leonaro DiCaprio who is the headliner.
It was during an interview with Marc Maron for his podcast WTF that the actor is entrusted. While he was on the spot alongside Brad Pitt to talk about the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodthe topic drifted :
“It’s like “Inception” for me. That is–it happened? I have no idea. (...) You’re just focused on your character, dude. I’m involved, but when it comes to Christopher Nolan and his spirit and the way that “Inception” has been reconstituted, all the world constantly sought to reassemble this puzzle. “
On his side, Brad Pitt has also admitted not to have understood the totality ofAd Astralong–film in which he played the main character Roy McBride... To listen to the entire podcast, it goes by here !