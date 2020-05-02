Leonardo DiCaprio admits to not having understood everything “Inception”

In 2010, there are therefore ten years now, the famous film by Christopher Nolan entitled Inception seen the light of day . If the film has been a runaway success, there are still today considered as a long – film essential in the history of cinema . Turned around the subconscious and the dreamthe film is still complicated to understand, even for Leonaro DiCaprio who is the headliner .

It was during an interview with Marc Maron for his podcast WTF that the actor is entrusted . While he was on the spot alongside Brad Pitt to talk about the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodthe topic drifted :

“It’s like “Inception” for me . That is – it happened? I have no idea . ( . . . ) You’re just focused on your character, dude . I’m involved, but when it comes to Christopher Nolan and his spirit and the way that “Inception” has been reconstituted, all the world constantly sought to reassemble this puzzle . “

On his side, Brad Pitt has also admitted not to have understood the totality ofAd Astralong – film in which he played the main character Roy McBride . . . To listen to the entire podcast, it goes by here !