Leonardo DiCaprio admits to not having understood Inception

The spectators continue to wonder about the final quite mysterious 10 years after the release of Inception of Christopher Nolan. Even Leonardo DiCaprio, who is the lead actor in the film, did not understand history as it is revealed in an interview !

The end of Inception, a mystery to everyone

Considered as a film essential cinema, Inception part of the works cults filmography Christopher Nolan. This director who made a cardboard box to each film, is also part of the favorites of Quentin Tarantino. In fact, the latter has chosen to place Dunkirk in the second position of the top of the best films of the decade !

However, even if his films have won the success with the public, expectedhis plots are not always simple to understand. This is the case of Leonardo DiCaprio who has struggled to untangle the reality of the dream during the filming process.

The actor is entrusted in the podcast Marc Maron broadcast on WTF. Discussing the departure of the last movie of Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywoodthe actor will drift on Inception :” It’s like “Inception” for me. What happened ? I have no idea. […] You’re just focused on your character. I’m involved, but when it comes to Christopher Nolan and his spirit and the way that “Inception” has been restored, while the world was trying constantly to go up this puzzle “.

Answers to the end of Inception

10 years later the audience still struggling to find out if the character of DiCaprio is in reality or in a dream. The spinning has stopped ? We do not know if we will one day have a clear answer to this topic !

The director has decided to make a part of the answer on the end of his film. He said he wanted to make a end voluntarily open in order to let the viewer decide the fate of Dominic Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio). For the actor Michael Cainethere is no mystery :” If I’m in the scene, this is not a dream. I’m never in the dreams. I am the inventor of dreams. Now I am in this scene“. The Point bar.

In the meantime, you can do work your brain know the next film in Nolan entitled Tenet which leaves the 22 July 2020 at the cinema !

Published by Justine on 08 Jan 2020