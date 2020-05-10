Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are on the road to the Oscars

After Christian Bale and Matt Damon, it was the turn of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Sony has decided to send the duo to the Oscars for her performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino. For the first time, the two actors legendary were gathered at the screen, which has benefited greatly to the promotion of the film.

According to Indie Wire, Brad Pitt is competing for the oscar for best actress, while Leonardo DiCaprio is the best actor oscar. Which is rather logical, since the first plays of the lining of the second, which is supposed to be a big star in the movie of Tarantino. The filmmaker chose these two actors for showing the scenes of the Hollywood of 1969, a pivotal year of great cultural revolution.

Although the two actors are not in competition for this film, Brad Pitt could also be presented for the best actor oscar for Ad Astra. It regularly happens that players be selected for two different films in the same year, explains AlloCiné.

Note that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have already both been rewarded for the Oscars. The first to The Revenant Alejandro González Iñárritu in 2016 (best actor oscar), and the second for his work as a producer on Twelve Years a Slave of Steve McQueen.

The predictions 2020

The next academy awards ceremony, which will take place on Monday 10 February 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will have to decide between several duets this year. In addition to Christian Bale and Matt Damon for Le Mans 66, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, it is necessary to take into account Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in The Irishman, but also Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe to The Lighthouse.

Robert Pattinson could also be appointed to The King David Michôd, who offers the feature to Timothy Chalamet. In an ideal world, the latter could be appointed to The Girls of doctor March Greta Gerwig, in which he gives the reply to Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson.