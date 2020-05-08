Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone skiing in Aspen

These two live in a winter wonderland.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone celebrate the holidays year-end on the slopes of Aspen, Colorado.

The couple has been spotted in ski outfit on Saturday, now burst. The actress of 22 years and the actor of 45 years have been seen to take maximum advantage of the snow in the station and put on the skis.

The star of the film It was once… in Hollywood and the actress Mickey and the Bear are set for December 2017.

If their 25 years of difference make much talk, it seems that Leo and Camila ignore the negative comments and focus on their career and their relationship.

In the beginning of the month, the model of american-argentinian said the Los Angeles Times : “I think that everyone should be able to go out with who he wants.” And in case you’re wondering what she thinks of the opinion of the people about her relationship, she responded : “It piquerait probably my curiosity also.”