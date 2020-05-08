Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone skiing in Aspen

BACKGRID
These two live in a winter wonderland.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone celebrate the holidays year-end on the slopes of Aspen, Colorado.
The couple has been spotted in ski outfit on Saturday, now burst. The actress of 22 years and the actor of 45 years have been seen to take maximum advantage of the snow in the station and put on the skis.
The star of the film It was once… in Hollywood and the actress Mickey and the Bear are set for December 2017.
If their 25 years of difference make much talk, it seems that Leo and Camila ignore the negative comments and focus on their career and their relationship.
In the beginning of the month, the model of american-argentinian said the Los Angeles Times : “I think that everyone should be able to go out with who he wants.” And in case you’re wondering what she thinks of the opinion of the people about her relationship, she responded : “It piquerait probably my curiosity also.”
In the end, the two stars do not hide their affection, and go out regularly together in public.
And the couple loves the adventure.
In August 2018, the duo was seen at a romantic getaway in Europe, taking advantage of boat trips and diving underwater. A little over a year later, Leo and Camila are enjoying this time of the snow in the mountains.
At the time, a source told E! News that their romance was “very relaxed”.
“Everything is going very well between Leo and Cami. Leo love Cami, and they spend a lot of time together”, we had explained a close source. “She has a great personality with lots of character, the likes of Leo, and it is, of course, sublime. All the friends of Leo appreciate it also Cami. This is a girl who is discreet and cool.”
In November, another source told E! News : “It becomes more serious. They are inseparable for a year and are crazy about one another. They have learned about their respective families, and they love to be together.”
In may, Leo was spotted taking photos of his beautiful in front of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, where they stayed during the Cannes film Festival.
If the two lovers have not yet walked a red carpet together, one can expect more photos of them on holiday in the near future.