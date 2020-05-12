Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone taste la dolce vita on a yacht in Italy

They are as a couple since December of 2017. More in love than ever, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted on a private yacht off the coast of Positano, Italy, on Thursday 8 August. The menu of this romantic getaway, relaxing and swimming in the jacuzzi of a yacht.

A series of photos released by the Daily Mailthe duo, which is very close, takes a picture, kiss, and discussing with a third person, of which no one can see the face. The actor, 44-year-old wearing a bathing shorts black, and the model 22 years of age a one-piece bathing suit immaculate, traded later against a bikini neon pink.

In the video, Leo and his multiple conquests

44 years of age, the age of reason ?

If the conquests of the heroes of Once upon a time… in Hollywood have long followed – at a cruising speed increasing, the actor now seems to be ready to engage in a lasting relationship. In January 2018, he attended hand in hand, to the birthday party of Ellen DeGeneres, in Los Angeles. The couple has also been seen in the audience of a concert of Eminem at Coachella, a few months later. In November 2018, a source close to Leonardo DiCaprio confided to US Weekly that the romance was “very serious”, before adding, about her relationship with Camila Morrone : “They have talked about getting engaged”. “Everyone said that they could get married soon”, continued even the anonymous witness. Since then, the duo has been seen together several times at fashionable events, and then at the Cannes film Festival in may 2019. A romance very official so, that seems to put an end to the sentimental life hectic for the actor.

From 2000 to 2005, Leonardo DiCaprio has been in a relationship with the brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, before living a romance with the top israeli Bar Rafaeli until 2011. He had then conquered the top Toni Garn, from 2013 to 2014, then the actress Kelly Rohrbach in 2015. It would have also flirted with the model Nina Agdal in may 2016, which he has since denied. After a journey of sentimental, stormy, Leonardo DiCaprio now seems ready to stay the course.