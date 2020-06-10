Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone will appear hidden when displayed in L. A. !

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have been spotted in the streets of Los Angeles. The two lovebirds seem to be more united than ever.

The couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone seems more welded than ever. The two lovebirds have spent all their time together during the health crisis related to the covid-19. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila have been caught on camera ! In fact, after the crisis the two kindred souls seem to have had a little hungry. As well, they are made at Eataly in L. A in order to do some shopping.

But also, and especially, to buy pizza ! In the parking lot, the actor and his girlfriend have loaded bags into their car and have eaten their meal before leaving.

Security forces, the two stars have even taken care to protect themselves in their output. Thus, masks, tissues, and latex gloves were at the rendezvous.

This is one of the rare appearance of Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend. In a relationship for 2018, the two actors seemed to want stay away from the crowd.

Between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, this is serious!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila had made a sensation at the last ceremony of the Oscars. In fact, the couple had been a very accomplice. He had not hesitated to see coast to coast.

In spite of this link, they had yet not wanted to set foot on the red carpet together. This time their relationship seems stronger than ever. And the crisis of the Covid-19 will be able to bring stars.

But the girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio does not wish to appear older in the company of his beloved. For her, ” more exposure leads to more judgment and negativity. ”

” It is a little disappointing because you really try to do a good job and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime… The people you want to negative things. ” Now that that is said. Case to follow!