Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg, the meeting

The actor of 44 years and an activist for 16 years, met in Los Angeles. Leonardo DiCaprio has dedicated a message on Instagram.

A meeting between two advocates of nature. On Friday, the young activist Swedish Greta Thunberg met with Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles. Messenger of Peace for climate protection, the actor of 44 years is also at the head of his own foundation dedicated to the protection of the planet. “There are few moments in History where the voices have an impact at times also critical [qu’aujourd’hui] and at the dawn of a transformation, but Greta Thunberg became a leadeuse of our time,” wrote the hollywood star on his account Instagram.

He continued his message by making clear to the detractors of the founder of the “FridaysForFuture” they wore a bad judgment against it : “history will judge us for what we are doing today to ensure that future generations can enjoy the same habitable planet that we have so openly taken for granted. I hope that the message of Greta sounds the warning of the leaders of the world, where the time of inaction is over. Before concluding: “It is thanks to Greta and youth activists from around the world that I am optimistic about the future. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I are committed to support each other, in the hope of ensuring a better future for our planet.” Common actions to come ? Mystery.

Greta wants to go to Madrid

Greta Thunberg continues its fight throughout the world. In the United States since the end of August, it is now seeking to return to Europe by sea. “I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If someone could find me a means of transportation, I would be extremely grateful,” tweeted the teenager of 16 years, who refused to take the aircraft, means of transport highly polluting. She wants to go to Madrid, where will be held the international conference on climate, COP25, originally scheduled in Chile.