Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg, this picture where they pose all smiles in the nature

“Greta Thunberg became a leader of our time,” says Leonardo DiCaprio in his last post Instagram. The hero of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, moreover, environmental activist recognized, has celebrated his encounter with the young activist by publishing two photos of their summit meeting, on Friday the 1st of November.

We see the actor of 44 years, and the adolescent of 16 years of age, sitting side by side, lay smiling in the midst of nature. “There are few moments in history during which the voices are amplified at times so decisive and so transforming”, caption Leonardo DiCaprio, engaged for several years in favour of the ecology and the creator of a foundation dedicated to this cause.

“It was an honor to spend time with Greta”

Before continuing : “History will judge what we do today to help the next generation to enjoy the same planet as livable as we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that the message of Greta will be a signal of alarm for world leaders and around, the time of inaction is over.”

The actor also welcomes the commitment of the young activists and the teenager, which is why he is so “optimistic for what we reserve the future”. “It was an honor to spend time with Greta, he concludes. She and me we are committed to support, in the hope of ensuring a better future for our planet.”

“We will monitor”

Already, on September 23, Leonardo DiCaprio shared a video of the young activist during his speech to the United Nations. “We will monitor,” she said then, on the verge of tears, to the respect of world leaders. Two months earlier, the actor repostait a photograph of the teenager, in full manifestation for the climate. The whole, decorated with a hashtag #fridaysforfuture – the movement launched by the young activist for students to demonstrate in favour of ecology.

His first post on Greta Thunberg dating back to December 22, 2018, at another summit of the United Nations. “Even this burden, you leave it to us, the children,” said the little girl. A discourse that has, since, made it famous in the world.