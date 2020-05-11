Leonardo DiCaprio and his parents melt slowly in a paris gallery

The Gagosian galleryin Paris, contemporary artist Urs Fischer this until the end of the fall “Leo”an exhibition of his latest work. The work that gave its name to the exhibition – name, hitherto unexplained, has made a sensation during its inauguration, on Monday, 14 October, a few days before the opening of the Fiac.

In the middle of the ground floor of the gallery is a sculpture larger-than-life of a Leonardo DiCaprio torn between his parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken, who divorced a year after his birth.

At the center of the work, the american actor is split in siamese twins : on the one hand, he turns nonchalantly to his father, and of the other, he embraces his mother with a big smile. The work is a command of the son DiCaprio, command that Fischer would have a few months to accept : “[Leonardo DiCaprio] control a lot his image and I thought it would be interesting to locate [cette sculpture] off the field [de ce professionnalisme]”reports The Art Newspaper.

Decided to go into the field of the intimate, through a family portrait in three dimensions to the actor, the artist had the idea of this triangle asymmetrical after you have met Leonardo, George and Irmelin one afternoon in Los Angeles. Without doubt be impressed by the relationship very symbiotic maintained by Leonardo DiCaprio and his mother, the artist shows an actor with facets different to its mother and the rest of the world.

During this meeting, Urs Fischer has used a scanner three-dimensional in order to gather the most information possible on their silhouette, their features and the textures of their skin and their hair.

Question the ephemeral

The characters are made of wax and the top of their skull out of a wick candle. Last Monday, at the opening of the exhibition, the wick has been lit, scalpant gently Leo. As for the event, the trio (which is almost a quartet) will disintegrate until it becomes a puddle informs of wax.

The wax statues by Urs Fischer are usually taker about a million dollars (about 900,000 euros). It is possible to reshape them for about $ 50,000 (about 45 000 euros) before the consumer and re-create the infinite.

The artist prefers the intermittency of this kind of projects in the permanence of solid materials, such as marble, which adds to the meaning and therefore the creation of a work. In the absence of cross Leo, his version of the bleed-through is visible (probably not for very long) in the 8th arrondissement of paris.