Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill elected actors in the most coarse of the story

After a study carried out by the site BuzzBingo, the actor Jonah Hill would be the actor the more coarse of the story dethroning Samuel L . Jackson . The film, which gives Jonah Hill this place ? The Wolf of Wall Street Martin Scorsese and released in 2013, in which he played the role of Donnie Azoff, and there are 376 words .

The actor has also entertained on his account Instagram and posted a message quite funny to discuss this “feat” :

“So many people to thank . Martin Scorsese, thank you for having encouraged me to go beyond my limits . And of course, thanks to the great Samuel L . Jackson . I’m excited . “

Jonah Hill is closely followed in this ranking by Leonardo DiCapriofor The Wolf of Wall Street in which Leo has said 371 words . In the ranking can then be found : Samuel L . Jackson ( stayed a long time in the first place thanks to his roles in the films of Quentin Tarantino ) , Adam Sandler, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride . In short, that the beautiful world !