Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill elected actors in the most coarse of the story

After a study carried out by the site BuzzBingo, the actor Jonah Hill would be the actor the more coarse of the story dethroning Samuel L. Jackson. The film, which gives Jonah Hill this place ? The Wolf of Wall Street Martin Scorsese and released in 2013, in which he played the role of Donnie Azoff, and there are 376 words.
The actor has also entertained on his account Instagram and posted a message quite funny to discuss this “feat” :
“So many people to thank. Martin Scorsese, thank you for having encouraged me to go beyond my limits. And of course, thanks to the great Samuel L. Jackson. I’m excited.“
Jonah Hill is closely followed in this ranking by Leonardo DiCapriofor The Wolf of Wall Street in which Leo has said 371 words. In the ranking can then be found : Samuel L. Jackson (stayed a long time in the first place thanks to his roles in the films of Quentin Tarantino), Adam Sandler, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride. In short, that the beautiful world !