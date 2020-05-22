Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill elected actors in the most vulgar !

According to a study on more than 3500 movies (which is still very little information about the scale of the cinema), Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio are actors in the most vulgar of their profession and have played together in the film with the most vulgar…

Of coarse the characters

In 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill have shared the poster of one of the films of the most popular of the last decade, namely The Wolf of Wall Street. In this fresco three hours are depicted all the excesses of the world of finance, illustrated in particular by the main character is Jordan Belfort (played by Leo), a trader extravagant. Recently, a study has analysed the feature-length film to highlight the vulgar held by the protagonists. In effect, the site Buzz Bingo focused on more than 3,500 films and The Wolf of Wall Street is the most vulgar volume of big words with 715 occurrences !

In their respective careers, according to the sample studied by the site, Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio are the most vulgar of their business. The first, to the top of the rankings, has vowed 376 times in his career with an average solid 22.9 vulgarities every 1000 spoken words. Leo is second with 361 swearing to his credit. Samuel L. Jacksonthat one would have thought earlier, finished third in the standings with all the same 301 big words to his credit. Jonah Hill, the boss of this event, which has cracked a wry thank-you message on Instagram…