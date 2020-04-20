Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber will join the All In Challenge for the relief of COVID-19 – National

Some of the biggest names in the Life of the singer Justin Bieber in the oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, have come together to help build the new emergency fund for sars coronavirus.

They are some of the many celebrities sport, the music and film industry who make a donation of an experience of the fan ” unique and rare items in collaboration with All-In Challenge, by the Foundation In an All In Challenge.

The donations will benefit a variety of charitable organizations in the u.s. that provide assistance during the crisis of the COVID-19, as the u.s. Fund for food, Meals on Wheel, No Kid Hungry, and more.

More recently, it has been announced that DiCaprio and Robert De Niro would join the challenge, offering a leading role in their next film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The lucky winner will win also a breakfast with the two stars veterans, a day on the set and an invitation to the premiere.

In a video shared on Instagram to DiCaprio, they have also challenged Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx to participate.

Bieber has vowed to fly out to sing One Less Lonely Girl at the person who won the winning entry, by Rolling Stone.

The challenge is an original idea of the founder of Fanatics and partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Michael Rubin, in partnership with Alan Tisch, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Rubin has shared a post on Instagram with the challenge to the world, writing: “We challenge ALL-IN in the goal to unite communities of sports, business and entertainment to start the greatest movement of collection fund digital of all time, raising tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food to the growing number of people in need as the crisis COVID-19 has created. ”

See this post on Instagram

I say constantly that it is the responsibility of the leaders of sport and business to take action and make a real difference in the most difficult moments !! Being stuck at home without sports, and watching too much news WAY, my heart bleeds for all those affected by this horrible virus and I keep thinking… what can we do and where we can have an immediate impact? So, today, we challenge ALL-IN in the goal to unite communities of sports, business and entertainment to start the greatest movement of collection fund digital ever made in collecting tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food to the growing number of people in need created by the crisis of COVID-19! So I put the challenge to all athletes, owners of sports teams, sports leagues, artists, celebrities and titans of business to get involved with me. How does it work? It’s simple: post a video accepting the challenge, explain why you want to get involved, and then reveal your gift. BUT it can’t be just a article trite – to go to EVERYTHING, you must give one of your goods the more expensive or create an experience for the fan of the single, which will be sold at auction on allinchallenge.com. And one last rule – you must challenge some others to do the same. Go on allinchallenge.com to find out more. 100% of all money raised through the challenge ALL-IN is used to feed people in need! A special thank you to one of my closest friends @alantisch, who is working on this 24/7 since this idea came to me in the spirit and long-time friend @garyvee as well as the entire organization with @fanatics who have worked tirelessly to get there, and may be the only company on the planet that can achieve that in two weeks !! LET’S GO!! #ALLINCHALLENGE

A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) on 14 apr 2020 at 9h12 PDT

“So I put the challenge to all athletes, owners of sports teams, sports leagues, artists, celebrities and titans of business to go with me. “

The biggest names in the sport, Magic Johnson, and Peyton Manning Alex Rodriguez, are also involved in the fundraising.

The auction currently listed have bids of opening from 500 USD.

