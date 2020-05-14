Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese together (again) for a new film

They never stop ! While Scorsese has made a documentary on a tour by Bob Dylan, as well as The Irishman for Netflix, and that DiCaprio is just as busy with the promotion of the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the two acolytes have still found the time to work on a new project . According to the information of Deadlinea new film between DiCaprio and Scorsese is currently in development . Title Killers of the Flower Moon, this thriller will tell the true story of meurtresde the native american tribe of Osage .

As a reminder, the two men collaborated on several occasions : Gangs of New York ( 2002 ) , Aviator ( 2004 ) , The infiltrator ( 2006 ) , Shutter Island ( 2010 ) then The Wolf of Wall Street ( 2013 ) . It will be a come – back to the duo, 6 years after their last collaboration .

Note that there are no shoot date and output has not been announced by Paramount. It will have to be very patient .