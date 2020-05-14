Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese together (again) for a new film

They never stop ! While Scorsese has made a documentary on a tour by Bob Dylan, as well as The Irishman for Netflix, and that DiCaprio is just as busy with the promotion of the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the two acolytes have still found the time to work on a new project. According to the information of Deadlinea new film between DiCaprio and Scorsese is currently in development. Title Killers of the Flower Moon, this thriller will tell the true story of meurtresde the native american tribe of Osage.
As a reminder, the two men collaborated on several occasions : Gangs of New York (2002), Aviator (2004), The infiltrator (2006), Shutter Island (2010) then The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). It will be a come–back to the duo, 6 years after their last collaboration.
Note that there are no shoot date and output has not been announced by Paramount. It will have to be very patient.