Leonardo DiCaprio and Natalie Portman, united for a good cause-New York

Saturday, many stars were gathered in New York for the new edition of the Global Citizen Festival.

This is one of the most popular events of the fall. Saturday 28 September 2019, the new edition of the Global Citizen Festival, an event organized against poverty and for the protection of the environment, was held in Central Park in New York in the presence of many personalities.

In the Face of 60,000 spectators, actors, singers and musicians took turns on stage for a performance punctuated with speech involved. Leonardo DiCaprio has made a surprise appearance to make a praise of the youth activist inspired by the example of the teenager Swedish Greta Thunberg. “Millions of individuals have done more than just get out of their school or place of work. They are prepared in. They showed the example of true leadership, of which our planet desperately needs,” said the actor of 44 years. Natalie Portman, Katie Holmes, Anna Kendrick, Dakota Johnson and Iman Bowie were also present, like Rami Malek, Chris Martin, and Forest Whitaker.

The kings Queen

The last two members of the legendary british band Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, have played at the side of the singer Adam Lambert, showing that they were always ready for the classic british rock that are “We Are The Champions”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “We Will Rock You”. Pharrell Williams, Lars Ulrich (Metallica) and Kelly Clarkson were among the other headliners of the festival, closing ceremony informal the general assembly of the united Nations.

In the week, Global Citizen, announced a year of campaign to the States which is to be completed by the retransmission of the ten-hour concert, in New York, Lagos, and in cities of Latin America, Europe and Asia which remain to be determined.

