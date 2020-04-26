Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro together in the next Scorsese

Killers of the Flower Moon meet for the first time the two actors in front of the camera from the director of 77 years.

Since the time that it was expected to see them together in front of the camera of Martin Scorsese. A meeting in the firmament of Hollywood. In Killers of the Flower Moonthe filmmaker enlists actors well known to the director. Leonardo DiCaprio, by awarding a prize to Robert de Niro for the whole of his career at the SAG Awards, has confirmed this. They will be together in the casting of the director of The Irishman.

“I learned so much from Martin Scorsese and Robert de Niro. I am lucky to call them collaborators, Bob for Injuries secret (1993) and Marty sinceGangs of New York (2002). And after thirty years, again working with Bob in the next drama Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese is a true honor.”

The two actors are familiar with the films of Scorsese. Killer of the Flower Moon will be the sixth collaboration between the filmmaker and Leonardo DiCaprio while he will be the tenth with Robert De Niro for Mean Streets in 1973 up to The Irishman , who did the reunion of the director and the actor is twenty-four years after the Casino.

However this is the first time that these two Hollywood giants will share the poster of a movie by Scorsese. The duo has worked together only three times: in 1993 when Injuries secret Michael Caton-Jones (we will deliver to you a extract for the less hectic below), in 1995 to Dead or alive Sam Raimi and finally in 2015 The Hearing, a short film signed by their friend “Marty”.

Killers of the Flower Moon is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by David Grann released in 2017. The story goes on the first major investigation of the FBI in the 20s when many of the murders, involving several prominent members of the native american tribe of the Osages, come after the discovery of an important deposit of oil found on their territory in Oklahoma.

Yet little information has filtered out on this project if it is not the presence of Eric Roth, the author ofA Star is Born and Forrest Gumpat the scenario. Shooting is due to start in march 2020, with a theatrical release planned for 2021.